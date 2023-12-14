Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Vossloh Stock Performance
VOSSF stock remained flat at $51.25 during trading on Thursday. 3,333 shares of the company traded hands. Vossloh has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $54.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.
Vossloh Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vossloh
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- What are blue chip stocks? An overview of blue chips
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 4 beaten-down consumer giants analysts say have upside
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- December’s hot insider buys have a catalyst for higher prices
Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.