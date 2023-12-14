Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem Acquires 4,000 Shares

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem acquired 4,000 shares of Valeura Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.77 per share, with a total value of C$11,080.00.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

VLE stock opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.65. Valeura Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$294.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 64.69% and a return on equity of 137.84%. The business had revenue of C$200.37 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5689382 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

