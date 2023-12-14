BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer David Kratochvil Sells 3,500 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.
BQE Water Price Performance
Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.17. The company has a market cap of C$37.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94.
BQE Water Company Profile
