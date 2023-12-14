BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Senior Officer David Kratochvil Sells 3,500 Shares

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kratochvil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$105,000.00.

Shares of CVE:BQE opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. BQE Water Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$24.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.17. The company has a market cap of C$37.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94.

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

