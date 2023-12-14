Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Christopher Dinsmore Sells 10,032 Shares of Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 10,032 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $13,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of KRON opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.79. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRON. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

