Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VPGLF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Value Partners Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40.
