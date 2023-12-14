Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Short Interest Down 82.8% in November

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the November 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Value Partners Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VPGLF remained flat at $0.30 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Value Partners Group has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Value Partners Group

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

