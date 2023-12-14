Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after purchasing an additional 216,926 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 525.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 158,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 133,237 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,160,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 615,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 115,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $33.65. 12,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on PSK

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.