Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:VMNGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Vanstar Mining Resources has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

