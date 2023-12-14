Insider Buying: Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Keenan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 8th, Jeffrey Keenan acquired 2,000 shares of Mativ stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.34 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

Mativ Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of MATV stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.93.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Mativ by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mativ by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Mativ by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Mativ by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Mativ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Featured Articles

