Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 297 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 72,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,298. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $258.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

