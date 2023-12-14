Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 494,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,264.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.78.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 1,846.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

