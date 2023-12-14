Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) CEO Mahkam Zanganeh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $10,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 494,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,264.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %
NASDAQ SMMT opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.96. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.78.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.
