Falcon Wealth Planning Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWR. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RWR traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,553. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $76.73 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day moving average of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

