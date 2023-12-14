Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SKX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $62.10. The stock had a trading volume of 153,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $62.47.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 over the last quarter. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

