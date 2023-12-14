Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $379.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $347.00 to $379.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $399.76. 547,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,326. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $362.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $282.21 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

