Sanders Morris Harris LLC Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kroger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,016,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,757,000 after acquiring an additional 362,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,902,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,696,000 after buying an additional 262,777 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,881,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,379,000 after buying an additional 148,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.87. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

