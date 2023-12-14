Profit Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam grew its position in Block by 885.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Block by 222.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 2.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

