VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VersaBank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

VersaBank Stock Up 11.5 %

VBNK stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.62. VersaBank has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in VersaBank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VersaBank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VersaBank from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

VersaBank Company Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

