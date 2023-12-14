HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,580,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,430 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.14% of HDFC Bank worth $152,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.5% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,361,000 after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,311,000 after buying an additional 91,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the second quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 144,474 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HDB traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.89. 400,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,094. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.35. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.