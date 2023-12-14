ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. RTW Investments LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,756 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.69.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.57 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,025 shares in the company, valued at $294,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,816,427. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

