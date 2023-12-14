Community Bank of Raymore Raises Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Community Bank of Raymore boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Corteva were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTVA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 781,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,839. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Corteva’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

