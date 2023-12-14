Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 42,374 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,374 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp comprises about 2.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after purchasing an additional 77,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $30.56 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $49.04. The company has a market cap of $914.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $77.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,329.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Saltzman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $306,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theresa G. Laplaca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,329.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

