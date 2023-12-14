Guardian Financial Partners LLC Invests $3.41 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHX opened at $55.85 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.24 and a twelve month high of $55.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.