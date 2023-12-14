The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer accounts for 3.0% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Boston Beer worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $352.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.35. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $420.49.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $408.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.38.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

