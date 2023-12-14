Guardian Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

