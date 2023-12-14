Community Bank of Raymore Sells 15,024 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,024 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 110.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.19. 144,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,127. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

About Orion Office REIT

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

