Guardian Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 40,239 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.84. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

