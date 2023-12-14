Sanders Morris Harris LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2,026.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.3 %

AMBP opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

