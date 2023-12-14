Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 9,506 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC reduced its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after buying an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,599,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $147,400,000. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WBD. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

