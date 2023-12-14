Guardian Financial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Guardian Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs accounts for 2.2% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guardian Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth $81,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $204,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:BUFF opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.98.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.