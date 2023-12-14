Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Holdings in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,139,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,665 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

ETWO stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.93.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $158.49 million during the quarter. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $53,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

