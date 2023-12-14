Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,258,000 after purchasing an additional 386,363 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

