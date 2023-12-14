Community Bank of Raymore Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the period. Realty Income comprises approximately 10.7% of Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its 200 day moving average is $55.75.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

