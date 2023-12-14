Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after acquiring an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $628,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 699.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after acquiring an additional 670,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.16. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $212.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at $177,867,389.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,985 shares of company stock worth $9,257,406 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

View Our Latest Report on MRNA

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.