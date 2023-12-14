Profit Investment Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000. Globus Medical accounts for approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE GMED opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.11. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $43.38 and a one year high of $80.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.