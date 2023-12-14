Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Nikesh Arora Sells 5,240 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,572,052.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06.

On Friday, November 24th, Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $313.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $316.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 41.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 770,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $180,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.