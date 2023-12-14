Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

JCI stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

