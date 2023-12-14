Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,506 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 393.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,434,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after acquiring an additional 78,505 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,025,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 68,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 55,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average is $30.33.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

