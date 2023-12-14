Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $108.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.23.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

