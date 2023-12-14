Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,582 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $107.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.02. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

