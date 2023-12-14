Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

