Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,623 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 560,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.97. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

