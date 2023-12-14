Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.9% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,436 shares during the period.

BATS VSGX opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

