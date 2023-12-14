Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $201,000 Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

