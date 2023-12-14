Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Dohj LLC raised its position in Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Target by 1.1% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,502 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 34.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Target by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $139.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.81. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

