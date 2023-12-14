Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $163.66 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $149.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.16.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

