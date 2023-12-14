Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $37.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $37,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $57.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

