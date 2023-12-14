Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Family Investment Center Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Family Investment Center Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.35.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.