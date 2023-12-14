Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 40,850 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,850 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $20,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 26.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 116.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,039,118 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 139.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of EQNR traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 459,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,468. The company has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.58.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQNR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

