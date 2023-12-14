Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 4,405 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.15. 96,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.44 and its 200-day moving average is $138.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.