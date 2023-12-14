Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 4,405 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.47.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
