Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.56. 113,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,468. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.