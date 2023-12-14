Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTWO stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.39. 1,557,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,488. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.39 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.